Joint forces arrest 262 in nationwide drive against crime, terrorism

In a weeklong nationwide crackdown, joint forces arrested 262 individuals, including identified terrorists and perpetrators of mob violence, as part of a coordinated operation across the country.

According to a statement from the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) issued Thursday, units from several infantry divisions and independent brigades of the Bangladesh Army conducted the operations from July 17 to July 24, 2025, in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, including in the capital.

The arrested suspects include gang members, extortionists, adolescent criminals, and individuals in illegal possession of firearms. The forces also seized 17 illegal firearms, 133 rounds of ammunition, illegal drugs, homemade weapons, and stolen property such as motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash.

All detainees have been handed over to their respective police stations for further legal action.

“To ensure public security nationwide, the military is conducting routine patrols in different areas,” the ISPR said, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest military camp.