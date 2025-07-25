Chinese medical team arrives in Dhaka to assist in treatment of Uttara plane crash victims

A team of Chinese doctors and nurses has arrived in Dhaka to provide medical assistance to victims injured in the recent plane crash at Milestone School in Uttara.

The delegation landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11 PM on Thursday, July 24, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka confirmed.

According to the embassy, the team comprises two burn specialists and three nurses from the Wuhan Third Hospital in China’s Hubei Province. They have brought with them essential medicines, surgical supplies, and other medical equipment.

The Chinese medical team was welcomed at the airport by Syeda Yasmin Sultana Milky, Director General of the Global Health Emergency Response Wing under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.

On Friday, the delegation is scheduled to visit the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to assist in the treatment of the injured and provide necessary medical consultations. If required, they may recommend transferring patients to China for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Bangladeshi medical teams have already conducted tele-consultation sessions to ensure the best possible care for the injured. Experts from hospitals affiliated with Kunming Medical University have discussed treatment plans with Bangladeshi doctors for those critically injured, following a request from the Government of Bangladesh.

Earlier, medical teams from India and Singapore also arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday to support the treatment of the crash victims.

The incident occurred last Monday when a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed near Milestone School in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, leaving several people severely burned. Some victims remain in critical condition. Since the accident, Bangladesh, along with China, India, and Singapore, has been actively working to provide advanced medical care to the injured.