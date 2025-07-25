Milestone Tragedy: Makin dies of burns, death toll rises to 33

Another student injured in Milestone School and College fighter jet crash has died, raising the official death toll to 33.

Makin, 14, a seventh-grader at the school, succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the institute, confirmed that Makin had sustained 70 percent burns and passed away at 1:05 PM.

Makin’s father, Mohammad Hossain, shared that he was the younger of two sons. Following funeral prayers in their native village in Gazipur’s Gacha, Makin was laid to rest at the local cemetery.

The tragic incident occurred at 1:18 PM on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI fighter jet crashed into the school building in Uttara during a training flight. The crash killed students, teachers, and the pilot, injuring dozens more.

As of Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had reported 32 deaths and 51 people still hospitalized. With Makin’s death later that day, the confirmed fatality count now stands at 33.

Medical officials say many of the injured remain in critical condition, with several suffering severe burns and airway damage.