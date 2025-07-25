Hasina left behind a unfit state: Nahid

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has accused former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of leaving behind a “fitness-deficient and dysfunctional” state, lacking in both governance and accountability.

Speaking at a street rally held at Alfat Square in Sunamganj town on Friday afternoon, Nahid Islam said, “We are living in a country where public transport vehicles have no fitness, aircraft lack proper safety, people’s basic rights are ignored, and even the state itself is out of order. Sheikh Hasina has imposed such an unfit state on us.”

Stressing the need for urgent reform, he said, “We cannot hand over this broken system to the next generation. We must take responsibility to fix it. That is the mission of the National Citizen Party.”

Referring to the lives lost in recent transport accidents and other systemic failures, he added, “For the sake of those young lives lost on the streets and their unfulfilled dreams, we must restore the country’s integrity and ensure functional governance.”

NCP Joint Convener Anik Roy moderated the event.

Northern Region Chief Organizer Sarjis Alam, Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, Joint Convener Ariful Islam, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zarah, District Joint Coordinator Abu Saleh Nasim, and among others, were present on the occasion.

The rally followed a foot procession that began after Friday prayers at the Central Model Jame Mosque. Marchers paraded through various streets of the town before gathering at Alfat Square for the main event.

Local NCP Coordinator and descendant of folk legend Hason Raja, Dewan Sazaur Raja Chowdhury, delivered the welcome speech.

NCP central leaders had arrived in Sunamganj on Thursday night and stayed at the Circuit House ahead of the public program.