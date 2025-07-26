AI could be more dangerous than weapons in elections: CEC

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could pose a major challenge in the upcoming national, said Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday.

“It is a modern threat, more dangerous than weapons.”

CEC Nasir Uddin said this while speaking at a views-exchange meeting on the 13th general election held at the office of the Khulna regional election officer.

He emphasised the need for heightened vigilance against any technology-driven attempts to influence the electoral process.

”We want a transparent election. No activities will be carried out under cover of darkness. Everything must happen in broad daylight to ensure accountability.”

The CEC added, ”The most pressing challenge for the Election Commission in the upcoming parliamentary election is to regain voters’ trust and encourage their active participation at polling centres.”