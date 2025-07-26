Mirza Fakhrul slams governance failures

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed grave concern over the current state of governance in Bangladesh, stating that law and order, particularly within the police force, remains unchanged and extortion is on the rise.

He made these remarks at the launch and discussion of Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman’s book titled “Arthoneeti, Shashon O Khomota: Japito Jiboner Alekhya” (Economy, Governance and Power: Narratives from Lived Realities), held at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.

The event was presided over by the author himself, with Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed attending as the chief guest.

Mirza Fakhrul stressed that while reforms cannot be achieved overnight, a delay in initiating democratic processes is unacceptable.

“We cannot afford to sit idle and abandon democratic practices. Imposing anything forcefully is not the solution. We must move forward; without delay, towards a democratic process where people can elect their representatives to Parliament and bring about reform,” he said.

Addressing the economic challenges ahead, Fakhrul also cautioned about the potential risks posed by US tariff policies under President Donald Trump’s influence, “Trump’s tariffs could pose serious threats in the near future. Political parties must always play a constructive role in national interest when it comes to the country’s development,” he added.