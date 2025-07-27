Turkey marks 50.5C heat record in southeast as wildfires spread

Turkey has recorded its highest-ever temperature, reaching 50.5°C on Friday in the southeastern town of Silopi, the environment ministry announced on Saturday. This new record surpasses the previous high of 49.5°C set in August 2023.

Located just 10 kilometres from the borders with Iraq and Syria, Silopi sits in the province of Sirnak, one of the regions most affected by the ongoing heatwave. The ministry also noted that 132 weather stations across the country recorded new July temperature records.

The extreme heat has triggered wildfires in several provinces. In the northern region of Karabuk, firefighters have been battling a blaze for four consecutive days, prompting the evacuation of nearby villages.

Tragedy struck on Wednesday in Eskisehir province, where 10 people died while attempting to control a wildfire.

The heatwave, which forecasters expect to continue for several more days, has led to water restrictions in parts of the country, including the popular coastal resort of Cesme near Izmir.

Neighbouring Greece is facing similar conditions, with scorching temperatures and multiple wildfires affecting large areas.