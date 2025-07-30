Rt. Hon. Sir Stephen Timms MP Visits East India Company Trail at St Paul’s Cathedral

The Rt. Hon. Sir Stephen Timms MP, Minister of State for the Department of Work and Pensions, visited St Paul’s Cathedral on 23rd July 2025 during South Asian Heritage Month to experience the East India Company Trail and engage with community contributors. His visit highlighted efforts to deepen public understanding of Britain’s imperial legacy and its relevance to South Asian communities today.

At the Chapter House, Sir Stephen met with Sandra Lynes Timbrell, Director of Visitor Engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, who introduced a collaborative project with Stepney Community Trust. The initiative invites reflection on Britain’s imperial history in South Asia through cathedral monuments linked to the East India Company, fostering inclusive dialogue and storytelling.

“My constituent Mr Asif Shakoor has kept me informed of his fascinating work on the history of his grandfather from India – whom he never met – who sailed through the Royal Docks in the First World War. I was very pleased he invited me to St Paul’s Cathedral this week. Together with Georgie Wemyss of the University of East London, Stepney Community Trust, and Cathedral staff, Asif has been helping to reinterpret Cathedral monuments to 19th-century military leaders, adding a viewpoint on behalf of those who were conquered. It was a most interesting visit.” – Rt. Hon. Sir Stephen Timms MP.

Dr. Georgie Wemyss said, “It’s through spaces like this that communities can rethink belonging and imperial legacies. The EIC Trail holds that potential.”

Simon Carter, Head of Collections at St Paul’s Cathedral, led a guided tour of the East India Company Trail, spotlighting memorials across the Crypt and Cathedral Floor. “The EIC Trail reframes how we read these monuments—not as static relics, but as portals into shared histories,” he said.

As the group moved along the East India Company Trail, researchers shared their rigorous historical research and reflections on key monuments: Asif Shakoor on Charles Napier, Abdul Sabur Kidwai on the Duke of Wellington, and Taryn Khanam BEM on Robert Cornelis Napier—bringing personal insight to Britain’s imperial legacy.

The visit concluded with a group photograph, underscoring St Paul’s Cathedral’s commitment to inclusive historical storytelling and co-produced cultural education.

The East India Company Trail will be open until November 2026, and details are available online at www.stpauls.co.uk/east-india-company-st-pauls.