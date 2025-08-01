Bangladesh embassy in Athens marks 1st anniversary of July uprising

To mark the first anniversary of the July 2024 uprising; considered a memorable chapter of Bangladesh’s pro-democracy student movement, the Bangladesh Embassy in Athens organized a photo exhibition and a tree-planting ceremony.

Dignitaries from various countries, international organizations, and educational institutions attended the event.

Among the embassies present in Greece were representatives from the Czech Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, European Public Law (EPLO), and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Additional attendees included delegates from the embassies of Palestine, Algeria, Thailand, Romania, Indonesia and Algeria, as well as legal experts and scholars.

The event began with ambassadors and guests viewing the “Voice of Wall” graffiti dedicated to the July 2024 uprising.

The ambassador guided the attendees through each piece of graffiti, explaining the struggles, pain, hope, and possibilities portrayed.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the July 2024 uprising and the victims of the tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka in July 2025.

In his address, the ambassador remarked that July 2024 is more than just a date; it represents a movement, a spirit and a story of unity. It was a moment when the student community of Bangladesh stood united, empowered by ideals, and demanded justice. Their unity and bravery stirred the entire nation.

He added, “May this event not remain confined to remembering the past, but become a guiding light toward a future built on humanity, democracy, and inclusivity.”

The program concluded with a symbolic ceremony. To honor all fighters of July 2024 and the remittance warriors, the ambassador and invited guests planted a tree in the embassy courtyard.

The tree was presented as a living symbol rooted in sacrifice and aiming for a just future. The ceremony ended with expressions of gratitude to all attending guests.