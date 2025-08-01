Foods that help you regain strength after a bout of dengue

After dengue, many patients are left battling extreme fatigue, low immunity, and dangerously low platelet counts, which makes recovery as crucial as treatment itself.

While rest and medication come first, what you eat during this time can make a big difference in how quickly and smoothly you regain strength. Nutrition plays a key role in restoring energy, rebuilding immunity, and supporting the body to recover.

One of the biggest concerns during dengue is the sudden drop in platelet count, which can lead to fatigue and, in severe cases, internal bleeding.

While no single food can magically increase platelets overnight, a balanced diet can support the body’s natural ability to rebuild. “Anaemia and low platelet count are common after dengue, so a diet with iron, folate, and vitamin C helps the body gradually restore what it has lost,” said Dr Md Saiful Islam.

Iron-rich foods like spinach, beetroot, dates, and pomegranate help improve blood quality. Pairing them with vitamin C–rich fruits like guava, orange, and amla boosts iron absorption and supports immunity at the same time.

Hydration, too, is essential. High fever and sweating during dengue can cause fluid loss, making the body more vulnerable during recovery. Along with plenty of clean water, coconut water, light homemade juices, and oral saline solutions help replenish lost fluids and minerals.

Protein also plays a key role in healing. Soft-cooked eggs, moong dal, chicken soup, and yoghurt are nourishing and easy on the stomach. Light dishes like khichuri are especially helpful as they are filling, mild, and full of necessary nutrients.

Try to avoid oily, fried, or spicy foods, which can irritate the stomach and slow down digestion. Stick to warm, home-cooked meals in small portions throughout the day. Dr Islam recommended eating small, frequent meals, avoiding raw or street food, and continuing a soft, nutrient-rich diet for at least two weeks after the fever subsides. This helps improve blood parameters steadily and lowers the risk of relapse or weakness.