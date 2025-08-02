Flight expert website abruptly shuts down, officials trade blame

One of Bangladesh’s leading online air ticket booking platforms Flight Expert has suddenly gone offline, leaving thousands of customers and travel agents in uncertainty after paying in advance for tickets.

The unexpected shutdown has sparked allegations of financial misconduct and an apparent fallout among the company’s leadership.

According to several employees and partner agencies, the company’s top executives, including Managing Director Salman Bin Rashid, have fled the country, allegedly shutting down operations and leaving unpaid dues worth crores of taka to clients and suppliers.

On Saturday evening, dozens of worried travel agents and suppliers gathered at the company’s Motijheel office, seeking answers. Many, like the owner of Union Travels, were in tears. “It’s all over. I’ve lost 2.5 to 3 million taka,” he said, claiming that all his tickets were issued through Flight Expert.

Founded in March 2017, Flight Expert gained popularity for offering low-cost booking services for domestic and international flights, hotel reservations, tour packages, and visa assistance.

However, insiders revealed that the company did not purchase tickets directly from airlines. Instead, it worked through two intermediary agencies, who are now reportedly refunding tickets and withdrawing funds—further fueling confusion and concern.

In a leaked screenshot from an internal Facebook group, MD Salman Bin Rashid blamed two company officials for embezzling crores of taka and accused them of framing him. He claimed he had shut down operations and left the country to protect himself from threats and false allegations.

Reached via WhatsApp, Salman denied fleeing with funds, stating, “Customers receive tickets immediately after payment. There’s no room for escaping with money.” He alleged that Head of Commercial Saeed Ahmed caused disruption by instructing suppliers to refund tickets, worsening the situation.

In contrast, Saeed Ahmed accused the owner of absconding with company funds, leaving both agents and customers in financial limbo. He confirmed filing a general diary (GD) with Motijheel Police Station, alleging that Salman left the country on Saturday without notifying staff and later informed the team about the company’s closure through WhatsApp.

Security personnel at Motijheel City Center, where the office is located, confirmed that Salman had not been seen at the premises for the past three days.

A travel agent on site, requesting anonymity, said, “Small agencies rely on large platforms like this for bookings. That dependency has now backfired.”

As of now, it remains unclear whether affected clients and agencies will be refunded or if legal action will be taken against those involved.