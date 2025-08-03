Scrap ‘imported, Mujibist constitution’, build new one: Sarjis

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP)’s northern region coordinator Sarjis Alam launched a scathing attack on Bangladesh’s founding constitution declaring it ‘Mujibist’, a product of “another country” and “one-party ideology and stated that the time has come to dismantle the so-called Mujibist framework.

Sarjis made the statements during a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday (3 August).

“We can no longer accept a constitution imposed from abroad, which belonged to one party,” Sarjis said. “Today we have come to this stage to smash that Mujibist constitution and demand a new one.”

Sarjis lamented that, even after 54 years, basic rights remain elusive for ordinary citizens. “We came to this place exactly one year ago and called for Hasina’s fall. A year has passed, and our rights still haven’t been restored,” he said.

He also demanded justice for the killing of NCP activists, rehabilitation for martyrs’ families, and comprehensive medical support for injured party workers. He further condemned both extremist violence and state-sponsored “dramas” in the name of counterterrorism.

Calling civil society groups “agents” of the establishment, Sarjis declared that such actors would no longer be tolerated in the envisioned “Second Republic.”

In a blistering speech, senior joint convener Samanta Sharmin referred to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as “the Yazid of Bengal” and vowed to bring her to justice in the “people’s court.”

“We have not left the streets, and we will not,” she said, issuing what she called a “call to arms.” “The fascist Awami League regime has devastated education, healthcare, and culture. There is no path forward except to completely reshape the state and its political foundations.”

Samanta emphasized that NCP is not a product of elite patronage, but of grassroots struggle and sacrifice. “Our party was built on the blood of martyrs and the cries of the wounded. We’ve walked through every district, breathing in the air of resistance.”

She pledged to establish universal education so that even street children could aspire to a university education. “Our dream is a just and inclusive future for the next generation.”

She also accused the ruling party of engaging in cultural imperialism by erasing authentic Bengali traditions and icons. “There’s no Abdul Karim, no Maimansingha folklore, no history of mass uprisings in their version of culture. We are fighting against that hollow nationalism.”

The NCP rally, held under tight security, concluded with renewed calls for structural overhaul, a new constitution, and continued mass mobilization across the country.