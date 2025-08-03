Bangladeshi Mary Jobaida on the stage of American politics

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Now a days US politics is no longer limited to white, black or Latino candidates. The participation of South Asians, especially those of Bangladeshi descent, is increasing noticeably day by day. In this context, a new name has emerged – Mary Jobaida. This woman of Bangladeshi descent is now a notable candidate in the New York State Assembly elections. The story of her personal life, professional experience, education and entry into the political arena is not only inspiring; it is also a symbol of the dreams and possibilities of Bangladeshis living in the United States.

Mary Jobaida was born in Barisal, Bangladesh. After studying at Lalmatia Women’s College in Dhaka, she studied literature at Dhaka City College. Then she moved to the United States, where she has built her identity through hard work, perseverance and progressive ideals.

After coming to the United States, she enrolled in La Guardia Community College, where she studied media and communication studies. She then studied at New York University (NYU) and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Media, Culture and Communication from there, Later she completed her Masters of Arts in Education from the same institution.

Mary Jobaida’s husband, Abu Taher, is the CEO of Time Television, one of the most popular Bengali channels in New York, and the editor of the weekly Bangla newspaper. As a successful media personality, Abu Taher is a well-known and respected name among the Bangladeshi expatriates in New York. His experience in journalism and broadcasting has served as an inspiration for Mary’s political and social activities.

Mary Jobaida’s professional life began in the education sector. She worked in the Niagara Falls City School District, then taught kindergarten at P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell School under the New York City Department of Education. In addition, she worked as an English language instructor at The New York Public Library (NYPL), where her contribution to the development of education in the expatriate community is notable.

Apart from teaching, she was also involved as an outreach specialist at Urban Health Plan, Inc., where she conducted health care and public awareness activities. She also served as a program manager for Time Television, broadcast from New York, which further honed her media knowledge and leadership skills.

Her journalism is also worth mentioning. She worked as a feature reporter for The Weekly Bangla Patrika, where she highlighted the lives, struggles, and successes of Bangladeshis living abroad.

Jobaida’s leadership qualities developed during her student life, She was the vice president of the LaGuardia CC Student Government Association and also the chair of the Committee of the Child Care Services of the USS (University Student Senate) under CUNY. During this time, she was active on child care rights.

In 2020, she first ran for New York State Assembly District 37 and lost by a margin of just 1,500 votes. This experience did not deter her. Rather, it gave her renewed self-confidence.

This time (2025) when Johran Mamdani ran for mayor, his Assembly seat in District 36 became vacant, and Mary Jobaida announced her candidacy for the seat. “After Zohran’s victory, many in the community said, ‘You can’t sit back, you have to stand up.’”

She spoke of a larger vision behind her candidacy, saying, “I want to build a New York State where everyone feels seen, heard, cared for, and accepted.” According to her, “We are currently living in a time of deep uncertainty where ordinary people are constantly under fear and pressure, even from the very head of state whose job it is to reassure and protect the people.”

Jobaida identifies herself as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). She wants an inclusive society where there is free education at CUNY and SUNY, universal childcare, and the state is responsible for meeting the basic needs of New Yorkers. She believes that if someone steals food because they are hungry, they should not be arrested as criminals; rather, social structures should be built to prevent it.

Mary Jobadia’s story is not just a story of a political candidacy; it proves that immigrant identity is not a hindrance, but can be a strength. In a city like New York, where the number of Bangladeshi immigrants is constantly increasing, such candidacy will have a generational impact.

In this city, we have previously found Shahana Hanif, who is the first Bangladeshi-American female New York City Council member. Mary Jobadia is another name in that series, who wants to see herself in a wider range of responsibilities.

Mary Jobadia is not just a candidate, she is an icon for women in the diaspora. A mother, a teacher, a community organizer, a journalist, and now a politician. Her journey proves that if the goal is fixed and the responsibility towards society is kept in mind, then reaching the highest peaks of politics is not impossible.

This election in New York is not just about one seat, it is an important chapter in the socio-political status, representation and leadership of the Bangladeshi diaspora. Mary Jobaida is at the center of that chapter, She herself may be about to become a new page in that history.