Govt to launch ‘National Health Card’ to eliminate healthcare inequality: Faqir Mahbub

Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam has said the government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is set to launch a “National Health Card” to narrow the urban-rural healthcare gap and ensure every citizen has access to modern, quality healthcare.

Faqir Mahbub, also Science and Technology Minister, made the remarks while speaking at the session titled “Digital and Intelligent Integration for

Health – Towards a New Cooperative Ecosystem along the Silk Road,” held today (22 July) in Xi’an, China, where he highlighted the role of digital technologies and

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming the healthcare sector, said a ministry press release here today (22 July).

He said that once the National Health Card is introduced, physicians will be able to instantly access a patient’s essential medical records from anywhere in the country. This will enable faster, more accurate and better-coordinated diagnosis and treatment.

“It is not merely a technological innovation; it is a significant step towards ensuring equity in healthcare,” he said, adding, “Our goal is to ensure that a patient in a remote riverine community receives the same standard of healthcare as a patient in a modern hospital in Dhaka.”

Faqir Mahbub Anam further stated that the government is working on a human-centric National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, built upon the principles of human rights, ethics, transparency and inclusive development.

He emphasized that technological advancement must always serve the welfare of people and that no one should be left behind in benefiting from AI-driven innovation.

The Minister also noted that, alongside expanding digital healthcare services, the government is establishing a robust data protection framework to safeguard citizens’ personal health information.

“A sustainable digital healthcare ecosystem cannot be achieved without secure and trusted data management,” he added.

He further said Bangladesh is promoting international partnerships, innovative technologies and AI-based solutions to deliver advanced healthcare services to marginalized communities.

The country remains firmly committed to building an inclusive, equitable and technology-driven healthcare system, he added.

The Silk Road Forum was organised by the Secretariat of the World Internet Conference (WIC), also known as the Wuzhen Summit, with funding support from the Government of China.

The event brought together senior officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China, leaders of Shaanxi Province, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), and delegates from various international organisations.

According to international analysts and leading Chinese global media outlets, the Digital Health Working Group has become one of the key milestones in advancing the digital transformation of healthcare under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The international conference, held on July 21-22, was attended by ministers, policymakers, technology experts and representatives of international organizations from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Algeria, Zambia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia, Russia, Brazil and several other countries.