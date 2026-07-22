No release for ex-MP Suman despite bail in Habiganj attempted murder case

The High Court today (22 July) granted bail to Supreme Court lawyer and former lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman in an attempted murder case filed over an incident in Habiganj during the July uprising.

The High Court bench of Justice Sheikh Zakir Hossain passed the order. Barrister Purnima Jahan represented Suman during the hearing.

However, he will not be released from prison as he remains an accused in several other cases, including two murder cases in which his bail petitions are still pending before the High Court, his lawyers said.

They said two High Court rules concerning his bail petitions remain pending in separate murder cases filed with the Khilgaon and Adabar police stations in Dhaka over incidents during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The court had earlier issued the rules, asking the authorities to explain why Suman should not be granted bail in the two cases.

Suman was arrested in Mirpur-6 in the capital at around 1:30am on 22 October 2024.

Shortly before his arrest, at around 1:15am, he wrote on his verified Facebook account: “I am going with the police.”

The former independent MP, who was elected in the January 2024 general election, faces several cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka and Habiganj.