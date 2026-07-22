UK humanitarian worker monitored for Ebola in London hospital

A humanitarian worker in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been medically evacuated to the UK after a potential healthcare‑related exposure to Ebola.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the individual, who is a UK resident and has not been named, has no symptoms, and the move is purely precautionary.

The individual remains well but is being assessed and monitored at a London hospital, the statement from UKHSA said.

The hospital has not been named but the Royal Free in north London has a high level isolation unit and is the primary national centre for high consequence infectious diseases.

The incubation period of Ebola ranges from two to 21 days and the humanitarian worker will be required to isolate throughout.

The individual had been working with a humanitarian organisation supporting the Ebola outbreak response.

Ebola is a highly dangerous pathogen. Unlike flu or Covid, it is not airborne and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids.

Symptoms come on suddenly and start like the flu or malaria, with fever, headache and tiredness. As the disease progresses, vomiting and diarrhoea develop and it can lead to organ failure. Some, but not all, patients develop internal and external bleeding.

Richard Pebody, director of epidemic and emerging infections at UKHSA, said: “The risk to the general public remains low.

“This individual has been transferred out of an abundance of caution, and we’re pleased they remain well.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in the UK, the agency said.

There were three confirmed Ebola cases in the UK between 2014 and 2015 – all involving healthcare workers returning from west Africa. All recovered and there was no onward transmission.

According to the World Health Organization, as of 19 July the DR Congo government has recorded 2,423 confirmed cases of Ebola, including 967 deaths, since the outbreak was declared in mid-May. The WHO said 469 had recovered.

Uganda has recorded another 20 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The latest outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is no vaccine, although several are in development.

It has been described as the third-worst outbreak on record by WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.