Bangladesh, China discuss Rohingya repatriation, connectivity, investment

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Foreign Adviser to the Prime Minister Humaiun Kobir accompanied Dr Khalilur Rahman at the meeting.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of issues aimed at advancing the comprehensive cooperative partnership between Bangladesh and China and jointly building a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future.

They discussed Rohingya repatriation, transport corridors, investment, energy and economic cooperation, among other issues.