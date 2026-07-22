BTMA leaders meet PM, constitute committee to address textile sector issues

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday formed a high-level committee to review and resolve the existing problems facing the country’s textile industry.

The committee was formed following a meeting of the leaders of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister’s Office at Bangladesh Secretariat here this morning.

During the meeting, the BTMA leaders discussed the current state of the country’s textile industry, its export potential and the challenges confronting the sector, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

Highlighting the textile industry’s significant contribution to the national economy, they sought the government’s continued support for the sector’s sustainable development and urged policy support to enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

The Prime Minister lauded the textile industry’s contribution to industrialisation, employment generation and export earnings, and assured the BMTA leaders of the government’s cooperation for the sector’s further development.

BTMA President Showkat Aziz Russell, Vice-President Shamim Islam, former President A. Matin Chowdhury, former Director Syed Enayet Kabir, Engineer Rajib Haider, Director Chowdhury Mohammad Hanif Soyeb, Badsha Mia, Amanat Shah Group Chairman Helal Mia and Munnu Fabrics Managing Director Samiul Islam, among others, attended the meeting.