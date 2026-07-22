ECNEC approves eight development projects worth Tk14,041 crore

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved eight development projects involving a total estimated cost of Tk14,041.21 crore.

The approved package includes three new projects and five revised ones covering integrated regional development, rural road maintenance, disaster shelters, transport infrastructure, power distribution, gas exploration and healthcare services.

The approval came at an ECNEC meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, chaired by Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Tarique Rahman.

According to the Planning Ministry, the total cost of the eight projects stands at Tk14,041.21 crore. Of the amount, Tk10,494.21 crore will be financed from the government’s own funds, while Tk3,550.44 crore will come through foreign loans.

Among the approved projects are the Greater Dinajpur Integrated Development Project covering Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh districts, the Rural Road Maintenance and Employment Project, the construction, renovation and upgrading of disaster shelters, the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project, the Sylhet Division Power Distribution System Development Project, new gas exploration well drilling, and the expansion of kidney dialysis services at medical colleges and district hospitals across the country.

Three of the approved projects fall under the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry. These are the Universal Social Infrastructure Development-2 Project (first revision), the Greater Dinajpur Integrated Development Project, and the Rural Road Maintenance and Employment Project.

The ECNEC also approved the Disaster Shelter Construction, Renovation and Improvement Project (third revision) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Construction Project (second revision) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and the Sylhet Division Power Distribution System Development Project (third revision) under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.