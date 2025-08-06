Govt to import 25,000 tonnes of refined sugar from Turkey

The government has approved the import of 25,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar from Turkey at a cost of Tk 175.98 crore.

The approval came during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase, held on Wednesday at Cabinet Division’s conference room.

The meeting was chaired by Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed.

The sugar will be imported through an international open tender process, with the unit price fixed at Tk 106.66 per kilogram.

In the same meeting, the committee also approved a cost reduction proposal for a cement plant project under Ministry of Industries.

The project, titled “Conversion of Wet Process to Dry Process of CCCL,” involves setting up an LST-based cement plant.

The project’s cost has been reduced by USD 2,013,355. Originally estimated at USD 79,775,800, the revised contract amount now stands at USD 77,762,445.

The project is being implemented by China’s Messrs Nanjing C-Hope Cement Engineering Group Co. Ltd.