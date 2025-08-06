NCP issues show-cause notice to five central leaders over Cox’s Bazar trip

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) has issued show-cause notices to five leaders of its central convening committee for allegedly visiting Cox’s Bazar on a personal trip during a state-level program marking the first anniversary of the “July Uprising.”

The notices were issued on Wednesday (August 6).

The party alleges that the leaders failed to inform or seek approval from the Political Council regarding their trip. Those served with the notice are Tasnim Zara, Khaled Saifullah, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Nasiruddin Patwari.

In a statement signed by NCP Joint Member Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat, the accused leaders have been instructed to appear in person before Convenor Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain within the next 24 hours and submit a written explanation.

According to party sources, the incident is being treated as a breach of party discipline. If the explanations are deemed unsatisfactory, further action will be taken in accordance with the party’s rules.