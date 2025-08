Election must be held as per July charter: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher has demanded that the national election must be held on the basis of July charter read out by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

”July Declaration should be included in the constitution.”

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer made this comment on Wednesday in a reaction over July Declaration.