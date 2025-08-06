Record-breaking 41.6 degrees Celsius hits Japan

A new national temperature record was set in Japan on Tuesday as the city of Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture hit 41.6 degrees Celsius at 2:20 p.m. local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

This marks the highest temperature ever recorded in the country since official observations began.

Other cities in Gunma and Saitama also saw temperatures soar above 41 degrees, prompting widespread heatstroke alerts.

The weather agency warns of record-setting heat across the Kanto-Koshin region, urging residents to avoid going out, use air conditioning, and stay hydrated.

A total of 44 prefectures are now under heat alerts, marking the most extensive warning issued this season.