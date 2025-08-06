Wildfire in southern France slows overnight but continues to threaten villages

A large wildfire in southern France slowed overnight into Wednesday, following efforts by emergency crews to contain the blaze that has already scorched 11,000 hectares of vegetation and injured nine people.

The fire began on Tuesday afternoon in the Aude department, where around 1,500 firefighters are working to bring it under control. Several villages remain under threat as crews focus on preventing further flare-ups.

“The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress,” said Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture. She noted that firefighters are monitoring the edges and rear of the fire closely, and aerial support was expected at dawn. However, Roesch warned that “this fire will keep us busy for several days. It’s a long-term operation.”

The fire’s spread slowed during the night due to higher humidity levels.

According to local officials, one person suffered serious burns and another was injured. Seven firefighters were also hurt in the response.

Partial evacuations were carried out at camping sites and in one village, while multiple roads in the area were closed for safety.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity on social media platform X, saying “all of the Nation’s resources are mobilised” and urged the public to act with “the utmost caution.”

The Aude region has seen a rise in fire-affected areas in recent years, a trend linked to reduced rainfall and the removal of vineyards, which previously acted as natural firebreaks.