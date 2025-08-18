Companiganj UNO transferred amid Sadapathor looting controversy

The government has transferred Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizunnahar following criticism over the widespread looting of stones in Sadapathor.

A notification signed by Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khan Md Reza-Un-Nabi on Thursday said Azizunnahar has been moved to Fenchuganj upazila, while the current Fenchuganj UNO, Md Shafiqul Islam, has been posted to Companiganj.

Azizunnahar came under heavy criticism after allegations of negligence in preventing the looting of stones in Sadapathor. Since she took charge as Companiganj UNO on January 14 this year, large-scale looting has taken place in Sadapathor and Bholaganj. Facing mounting criticism, DC Sher Mahbub Murad formed a three-member probe committee on Tuesday, naming Azizunnahar as a member. The move drew widespread criticism as the official accused of failure in preventing the looting was included in the investigation body.

Earlier, amid nationwide outrage over illegal stone extraction in Jaflong and Sadapathor, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad was made officer on special duty (OSD). On Monday, the Ministry of Public Administration appointed deputy secretary Md Sarwoer Alam as the new DC of Sylhet in his place. Murad had joined as Sylhet DC on September 24 last year, during which allegations of large-scale sand and stone looting surfaced across Gowainghat and Companiganj upazilas.

According to locals, stone looting in Sadapathor and a nearby 10-acre railway bunker has been ongoing since August 2024, initially at night but now continuing round the clock. They said at least 15 million cubic feet of stone—worth over Tk 200 crore—has been illegally extracted. The looting has left Sadapathor tourist area barren and turned the railway bunker into large pits.

Locals also alleged that the administration conducted only a few eyewashes drives before easing its monitoring, allowing looters to increase their activities. Many criticized the government for assigning the probe to officials whose negligence enabled the looting.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has pointed to administrative responsibility in the unprecedented looting. After inspecting Sadapathor area last Wednesday, ACC Sylhet office Deputy Director Rafi Md Nazmus Sadat said: “The local administration should have been more vigilant here. They should have played a more effective role.”