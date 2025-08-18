Sarwar replaces Mahbub as Sylhet DC amid Sada Pathar controversy

Amid widespread discussion over the looting of stones in Sylhet’s Sada Pathar, district administrator Sher Mahbub Murad has been recalled to Dhaka.

He has been replaced by Sarwar Alam, widely known for conducting public interest drives during his tenure as an executive magistrate with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Monday announcing the reshuffle in the Sylhet DC post.

Both Mahbub and Sarwar are officers of the 27th BCS batch.

Mahbub was appointed Sylhet’s DC on Sept 12, a month after the interim government assumed power following the July Uprising.

However, the recent large-scale looting of stones from the Bholaganj quarry and the subsequent failure of the local administration drew widespread criticism.

Sada Pathar, located along the Dhalai River, has been stripped by unchecked looting in recent weeks. Stones were loaded onto boats in broad daylight, while riverbank sand was excavated to extract more.