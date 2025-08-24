Syria Kurds say lawmaker selection process undemocratic

Syria’s Kurds on Sunday criticized the upcoming selection of members of a new transitional parliament as undemocratic, after authorities postponed the process for Kurdish-controlled areas in the north and northeast, reports AFP.

After toppling longtime ruler Bashar Assad in December, Syria’s new authorities dissolved the parliament and adopted a temporary constitution for a five-year transition.

The selection of a transitional parliament is planned for September. Appointed local bodies will pick two-thirds of the 210 lawmakers and President Ahmed Al-Sharaa will name the rest.

But an election committee official said Saturday that the process would be postponed in Druze-majority Sweida province and Kurdish-held Raqqa and Hasakah provinces, citing “security challenges” and saying it could only go ahead in “territories controlled by the state.”

The Kurdish administration in the north and northeast said in a statement that “defining our regions as unsafe” was carried out “to justify the policy of denial for more than five million Syrians” in the area.

“These elections are neither democratic nor express the will of Syrians in any way,” it said.

“They simply represent a continuation of the approach of marginalization and exclusion that Syrians suffered over the past 52 years under the Baath regime” of the Assad dynasty, it added.

It warned that “nearly half of all Syrians” would be excluded from the process, including due to displacement.

The interim constitution has been criticized for concentrating power in Sharaa’s hands after decades of autocracy and for failing to reflect Syria’s ethnic and religious diversity.

The Kurdish administration called the parliamentary selection process “a superficial step that does not respond to the demands for a comprehensive political solution that Syrians need.”

“Any decision taken through this approach of exclusion will not concern us, and we will not consider it binding for the peoples and regions of northern and eastern Syria,” it added.

Damascus and the Kurds have been in talks on implementing a March 10 deal on integrating Kurdish institutions into those of the central government.

Implementation has been held up by differences between the two sides.

The Kurds have called for decentralization, which Damascus has rejected.

Druze-majority Sweida province saw deadly sectarian clashes last month, with access to the province still difficult and the security situation tense.