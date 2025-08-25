Govt announces rewards to recovery of looted weapons, highest of Tk 5 lakh

The interim government has announced a reward of up to Tk 5 lakh to the recovery of weapons looted before and after August 5 last year, during the July Uprising of students and the public.

The announcement was made on Monday by Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

For helping in the recovery of a single piece of pistol or shotgun Tk 50,000 will be provided, the home adviser noted. Similarly, Tk 1 lakh will be given for the recovery of a Chinese rifle, Tk 1.50 lakh for the recovery of a sub-machine gun (SMG), Tk 5 lakh for the recovery of a light machine gun (LMG), and Tk 500 for the recovery of a single bullet.

This bounty will be applicable to everyone. The identities of those who provide information, will be kept confidential.

According to the information of the Police Headquarters, as many as 5,750 firearms and 651,609 rounds of ammunition were looted from various police stations, outposts and other installations after the fall of Awami League government in the July Mass Uprising.

The seized arms, ammunition included rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), light machine guns (LMGs), pistols, shotguns, gas guns, tear gas launchers, tear gas shells, tear gas sprays, sound grenades and bullets.