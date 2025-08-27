Cabinet Division probe body visits Sada Pathor tourist spot in Sylhet

A five-member committee of Cabinet Division, formed to probe the stone looting, today (26 August) visited Bholaganj Sada Pathor tourist spot under Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.

This morning, the committee, led by Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of Cabinet Division Zaheda Parveen visited the Sada Pathor area.

During this time, they talked to local traders, locals and people concerned.

After the visit, while talking to reporters, Zaheda Parveen said she did not want to make any comment as the stone looting issue was under investigation.

Earlier, they visited the railway bunker area. The Additional Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet and officials of the district and divisional administration were present on the occasion.

The probe body was formed on August 20 involving Zaheda Parveen, as well as additional secretaries of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Forest and Environment, Ministry of Public Administration and Public Safety Department.

The committee was asked to submit its probe report within 10 working days.

According to the district administration, out of the 25 lakh cubic feet of stone looted so far, 600,000 cubic feet of stone have been recovered and replaced on the spot.

Another 700,000 cubic feet of stone have been kept ready at Ghat No. 10 in Bholaganj. These will be replaced at the Sada Pathor tourist spot in the next phase.

Widespread stones were looted in recent months from Sada Pathor of Bholaganj, a popular tourist destination in Sylhet.