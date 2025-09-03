Actor Siddiq placed on 3-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court has placed actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddiq on a three-day remand in connection with the murder of furniture worker Parvez Bepari during last year’s anti-discrimination student protests in Gulshan.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday after hearing a remand petition filed by Gulshan Police Sub-Inspector Samiul Islam, who had sought 10 days of custody.

According to the petition, Siddiq allegedly financed and instigated the attack near Subastu Tower in Gulshan on July 19, 2024, during which Parvez was shot. He was later declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Parvez’s father filed a case with Gulshan Police Station on July 2 this year. Siddiq, listed as accused no. 223, was shown arrested in the case on August 20 after being detained on Bailey Road and transferred from Ramna Police Station to Gulshan Police.

Investigators said remand is necessary to identify fugitive suspects, recover weapons, and trace financiers and planners behind the violence.