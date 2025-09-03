Man detained with Indian bidis in M’bazar

Police have arrested a young man during a special operation at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district with a large quantity of Indian bidis that were illegally brought into the country.

The arrest took place at Dattagram area of the border-adjacent Sharifpur union in the upazila.

The arrested individual is Tuhin Ahmed, 20, son of Motalib Mia, a resident of Monoharpur village in the upazila.

According to police, a team led by Kulaura Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Farhad Matubber, along with SI Mostafizur Rahman and ASI Mirajul Islam, conducted an operation in Dattagram in the early morning and arrested Tuhin.

They later recovered a total of 1 lakh sticks of smuggled, Indian-made, banned ‘Sheikh Nasiruddin’ brand bidis from his possession. The market value of the seized bidis is about Tk 2 lakh.

Confirming the detention, Kulaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Omar Faruk said that a case has been filed against him under the Special Powers Act and he has been sent to court.