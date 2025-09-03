4,000 ASIs being recruited ahead of national polls: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Wednesday said that 4,000 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) are being recruited ahead of the national elections.

”Of the 4,000 ASIs, 2,000 will be recruited directly for ensuring security during the general elections, while another 2,000 will be added to the force through promotions. We came to the Ministry of Public Administration over this issue. Some amendments were needed in the rules, which they are making.”

The IGP informed these to reporters after a meeting with senior secretary of the ministry Md Mokhles-ur-Rahman at the Secretariat on Wednesday.