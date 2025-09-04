Bus hits pedestrians injuring 17 people in Victoria Street, central London

A total of 17 people have been injured, with most taken to hospital, after a bus struck pedestrians on a busy London street.

The driver of the Route 24 bus was among those hurt after the bus mounted the pavement on Victoria Street, near Victoria Station.

It took place at around 8.20am on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“Two people were treated at the scene, while 15 were taken to and remain in hospital. This includes the driver of the bus. There were no life-threatening injuries reported,” police said in a statement.

A number of emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and a fire engine, were called to the scene, with bus passengers also understood to be among those injured.

The road remains closed, with all vehicles being diverted from the area, police said.

Images from the scene show the front of the bus with visible damage and the windscreen smashed.

‘People were screaming’

Emit Suker, 47, told PA news agency: “It (the bus) was coming from Westminster. There were about 15, 16 people inside the bus. People were screaming – it was terrible.”

Another eyewitness said: “I heard a massive crash – came outside and there was a woman on the floor with loads of people around her.

“Lots of people from the gym had run out to help her.”

A trail of diesel running down Allington Street forced police to ban smoking in the area over fears of an incident.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed it was called at 8.20am to reports of a road traffic collision.

They added: “We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and a command support vehicle. We’ve also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

‘Distressing incident’

Rosie Trew, Transport for London’s (TfL) head of bus service delivery, said: “Our thoughts are with the people who have been injured following a bus incident at Victoria Street.

“We are working with the police and the operator, Transport UK, to urgently investigate this incident.

“This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected.”

Dashcam footage appeal

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said the crash would have been “very distressing” and, as part of the police investigation, they were asking for people to send in any footage of the incident.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact us. We welcome any dashcam or mobile phone footage.

“We are working closely with our partners to clear the scene, but the road will remain closed for the next few hours, so please seek alternative routes,” she said.

Two pedestrians have been killed in bus crashes in the Victoria area in recent years.

Catherine Finnegan, 56, from County Galway, Ireland, died after she was hit by a double-decker bus at Victoria bus station in January last year.

In August 2021, Melissa Burr, 32, from Rainham, Kent, was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.