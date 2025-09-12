US Charg‚ d’affaires calls on Bangladesh’s ICT Ministry Special Assistant

Tracey Ann Jacobson, Charg‚ d’affaires of the US Embassy in Dhaka paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb at latter’s office in the ICT Tower here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Faiz invited international investors, including US companies, to explore opportunities in Bangladesh’s growing data centers, cloud services and digital infrastructure sectors.

He also shared that the Bangladesh government will launch the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) development project with the support of the World Bank soon.

The two sides engaged in discussions on the progress and future potential of Bangladesh’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

They discussed about several topics including expansion of bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, skill development, cyber-security and the development of the startup ecosystem.

Additionally, both parties discussed the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO), data governance and the upgrade of the police communication system.

Praising the Bangladesh government’s efforts in digital transformation, the US Charge d’Affaires assured the country of continued technical assistance and knowledge-sharing from the US.

Faiz underscored the vital role of international partnerships in positioning Bangladesh as a hub for technological innovation and advancement.

The meeting was attended by Shish Haider Chowdhury, Secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division and David, Deputy Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs and Chief of the Political Section at the US Embassy in Dhaka and Paul Frost, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy in Dhaka.