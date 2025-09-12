4 panels boycott JUCSU polls over alleged irregularities

Four panels boycotted Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and Hall Council elections, alleging widespread irregularities and they are demanding a new election be held.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the university’s Transport Square on Thursday at 6:45 PM.

The boycotting panels are Sampritir Oikya, Sangshaptak Parshad, Angikar Parishad and a faction of Chhatra Front. Several independent candidates have also expressed solidarity with their demand.

Speaking at the press conference, Sharan Ehsan, General Secretary (GS) candidate for the Sampritir Oikya panel, said, “We are boycotting this election because of the irregularities. We demand a re-election through a swift, fair, and acceptable process.”

He further stated that a new election commission must be formed and a fresh election schedule announced.

The boycott follows a similar move earlier in the day. At a press conference at 3:45 PM, Tanzila Hossain Baishakhi, GS candidate for the panel nominated by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, announced their decision to boycott the polls, citing vote-rigging and irregularities.

Following this, three teachers aligned with the BNP also announced their resignation from election-related duties.