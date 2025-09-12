JUCSU polls: Unofficial winners declared in 5 halls

Vote counting for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JACSU) elections is underway, with results from 17 of the 21 halls completed. Unofficial winners have been announced in five halls.

In Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, independent Zubair Shabab won Vice President (VP) with 191 votes, Shahria Nazim Riyad became General Secretary (GS) with 192 votes, and Arafat secured the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) post with 179 votes. Shaheed Salam-Barkat Hall elected Maruf (VP) and Masud Rana (GS), while Student Hall No. 10 chose Asif Mia (VP), Mehedi Hasan (GS), and Nadim Mahmud (AGS). Rakibul Islam won VP in National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, with Ali Ahmed as GS and Labib as AGS. AFM Kamaluddin Hall elected Raihan Kabir (VP).

Voting began Thursday at 9:00 AM, with turnout increasing throughout the day. Some irregularities were reported, including missing photos in voter lists and absent indelible ink. Counting started around 10:00 PM on Thursday, with final results expected Friday afternoon, said Election Commission member Professor Rashidul Alam.

This year’s elections were held after 33 years.

Out of 11,743 registered voters, 8,033 cast ballots, marking a 67.9% turnout. Of 315 hall posts, 131 candidates were elected unopposed, 68 posts remain vacant, and 620 candidates contested the remaining positions. In the central parliament, 177 candidates (132 male, 45 female) vied for 25 posts.