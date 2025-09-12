Durga Puja preparatory meeting held in Sylhet

A preparatory meeting on Sharadiya Durga Puja celebrations was held today at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md. Sarwar Alam presided over the meeting.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Local Government Deputy Director Subarna Sarkar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Padmasan Singh, former Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury were present, among others.

Representatives of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Sylhet City Corporation, Hindu religious and puja celebration committees from district and upazilas, as well as leaders from various political parties took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, leaders of the puja celebration committees presented their plans and challenges, putting forward several proposals and sought cooperation from the administration, law enforcement, political parties, and people of all communities to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration of Durga Puja.

The Deputy Commissioner outlined security measures including installation of CCTV cameras at every puja mandap, round-the-clock checkpoints, and deployment of responsible volunteers.

He noted that Sylhet is known for its religious harmony and expressed hope that the festival would be celebrated in a festive atmosphere with everyone’s cooperation.

To avoid any untoward incidents during the festivities, the DC urged everyone to remain vigilant and to refrain from spreading any unverified information or rumors, especially via social media.

He also announced the formation of a monitoring cell involving administration, police, law enforcement, and civil society representatives to ensure security at all puja venues.

Representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies assured that all puja mandaps would be under surveillance and Sylhet Metropolitan Police will deploy mobile patrol teams for 24/7 monitoring.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has also taken special measures to secure mandaps located in border areas.

The Sylhet City Corporation will set up a 24-hour control room during the Durga Puja celebrations to assist with any urgent needs.