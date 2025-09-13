Govt advisers complicit in silent consent to humiliate, kill Mahfuz Alam: Nahid Islam

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has alleged that both the government and its advisory council have created a “silent consent” to humiliate and even eliminate Mahfuz Alam, a key figure of the recent mass uprising and current adviser to the interim government.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Nahid claimed that Mahfuz Alam narrowly escaped an attempted attack in London, following earlier incidents in the United States where he was allegedly harassed and targeted. “Repeated attacks by Awami fascists prove that Mahfuz Alam is the main target. Next, all of us will be targets. We know what awaits us, having already seen the brutality of fascists in Gopalganj,” he wrote.

Nahid warned that those enabling such attacks through tacit approval would also suffer consequences. “Fascism thrives on divisive politics. Mahfuz Alam has been advocating for inclusive politics, responsibility, and compassion after the uprising. But Bangladesh has not taken that path. Instead, under the guise of anti-fascism, various groups are pursuing reactionary and vengeful politics, which will inevitably pave the way for fascism’s return,” he said, adding, “Time will prove Mahfuz Alam was right—if he survives until then.”

The NCP leader further accused the interim government of inaction, saying it has never taken a strong stance or issued a clear message after repeated attacks on Alam.

“No adviser or press secretary has ever spoken a word. Inside the government and its advisory council, a silent consent has been formed to humiliate and eliminate Mahfuz Alam. They have exploited him politically and are now pushing him towards death. We will remember this, and there will be a political reckoning,” Nahid cautioned.