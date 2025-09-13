Bangladesh can be hunger, poverty free in 5yrs: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organized by Kafrul Paschim Thana in the capital on Saturday.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has said that the country can be free from hunger and poverty within five years if people vote for truth and justice.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organized by Kafrul Paschim Thana in the capital on Saturday.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said that the party is engaged in a long-term movement to transform Bangladesh into a new nation free from discrimination, corruption, misrule, and crime. “Our main goal is to establish peace and justice in society. We aim to build a just Bangladesh where all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, or tribe, can enjoy their constitutional rights,” he added.

Highlighting the role of education, he said, “Quality education is the foundation of a prosperous nation. We must educate our youth to meet the challenges of the current century. I call on everyone, regardless of party or opinion, to unite in building a well-educated Bangladesh.”

Referring to the July Revolution, he said it has created immense potential, though fear has not yet been fully eliminated. “We must move forward with determination,” he added.

Speaking on political values, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said, “Those in power, or seeking power, must act responsibly and be accountable to Allah. While it is possible to deceive people, Allah cannot be deceived.”

He further emphasized, “We want to build a Bangladesh where everyone—regardless of religion, caste, tribe, or gender—can live free from fear and anxiety. Previous governments failed to provide such an environment. Decisions for the future must be made with knowledge, foresight, and understanding.”

Concluding his speech, he urged unity among citizens to realize the vision of a hunger- and poverty-free Bangladesh within five years.

The event was chaired by Central Working Committee member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Nayeb Amir Abdur Rahman Musa and attended by party leaders including Dr. Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Laskar Mohammad Taslim, and Shah Alam Tuhin.