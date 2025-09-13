JUCSU poll : Independent candidate Jitu elected VP, Shibir-backed Mazharul wins GS

Abdur Rashid Jitu, an independent candidate, has been elected Vice President (VP), while Shibir-backed candidate Mazharul Islam secured the post of General Secretary (GS) in Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election.

The results were announced by the Election Commission on Sunday evening (September 13), at the university’s Senate Building. Shibir-backed candidates also won the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) posts: Ferdous Al Hasan and Ayesha Siddika Meghla.

According to official tallies, Jitu won the VP race with 3,334 votes. Mazharul received 3,930 votes to clinch the GS post.

Ferdous secured 2,358 votes for AGS (male), while Meghla won AGS (female) with 3,402 votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman announced the results in the presence of Commission Secretary Professor A.K.M. Rashidul Alam, member Lutful Elahi, and faculty members from various departments.

Jitu currently serves as convener of the “Ganaobhuthan Raksha Andolon” (Movement to Protect the Mass Uprising). Formerly involved in Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) politics, he was one of the first student leaders assaulted during the quota reform protests.

He later coordinated the “Students Against Discrimination” movement at Jahangirnagar until resigning on August 5 to form his own platform, from which he has since led campus activities.

GS winner Mazharul Islam is the office and publicity secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Jahangirnagar University unit and a student of the English Department (48th batch).

The JUCSU election was held on Thursday, September 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the university’s 21 residential halls. Ballot boxes were transferred to the Senate Building, and counting began shortly after 10 p.m. that night. Results were announced nearly 48 hours later.

Out of 11,743 registered voters, 6,015 were male and 5,728 female. Voter turnout stood at about 68 percent.