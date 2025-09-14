CoBo: New coffee spot brewing in Bashundhara

The growing love for coffee in Bangladesh has transformed the café scene, with new spots opening in almost every neighbourhood.

Among the latest additions to Dhaka’s café culture is CoBo, born from a couple’s shared love for coffee. “My husband and I often sit at cafés for a good cup of coffee and to relieve stress on weekends or after work,” says Fahima Jaigirder, the owner of CoBo.

Those quiet moments soon sparked the dream of creating a café of her own. With the support of her husband, daughters, siblings, and well-wishers, she took a leap of faith, and on 5 September 2025, CoBo finally opened its doors in Bashundara (Road 30, Sonia Sobhan 5th Avenue, Block I).

Fahima explains that the location was intentionally chosen for its sweeping panoramic windows that frame the skyline. From the third floor, the guests can watch cars stream down the busy roads, the city’s rhythm unfolding below, while fiery sunsets wash the horizon in warm colour.

“It’s the kind of view that helps you unwind after a long day,” she added—and it’s easy to see what she means once you yourself finally sit down with a cup of coffee.

Unlike many cafés in Dhaka that invest heavily in interiors, CoBo takes a pared-back approach. “We didn’t go for extravagance inside,” Fahima admitted, “but we will never compromise on the quality of our coffee.” She built this space for coffee lovers to pause, reconnect, and unwind.

Although coffee remains the star of the menu, CoBo also offers a small but thoughtful selection of baked items, such as croissants, cold sandwiches, and other light bites for hungry diners in need of something more filling.

The Business Standard visited CoBo on its grand launch, catching the buzz of opening day and beginning to see how this passion project is taking shape in the heart of Bashundhara.