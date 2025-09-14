Political unity hinges on National Charter: Prof Riaz

National Consensus Commission (NCC) Vice Chairman Prof Dr Ali Riaz on Sunday described the National July Charter as a landmark document of political unity and urged parties to preserve their cooperation to ensure the state reform process reaches its conclusion.

Speaking at the opening session of NCC’s latest dialogue with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy, Prof Riaz stressed that while progress has been made, key tasks remain unfinished. “We will be able to reach a final conclusion in the coming months if we continue protecting the spirit of cooperation that has been built,” he said.

Chief Adviser and NCC Chair Prof Muhammad Yunus was present at the talks, which marked the third round of dialogue on implementing the National Charter.

Prof Riaz underscored that the charter reflects collective political effort. “It is a document of unity among the politicians of Bangladesh, a continuation of the solidarity that defeated fascist forces. We must carry this forward as a milestone in changing the country’s political culture,” he noted.

He reaffirmed that the reform agenda is rooted in building a democratic and accountable state that guarantees human dignity and social justice. “The national charter provides both the guideline and the pathway for this commitment,” he said.

Warning that “defeated fascist forces and their allies” are still attempting to derail reform, Prof Riaz stressed the responsibility to honor the sacrifices that made the process possible. “Our duty to the blood that brought us here is to make this initiative succeed,” he declared.

The NCC has so far conducted three rounds of dialogue with political parties — from March 20 to May 19, from June 2 to July 30, and now the ongoing third round focused on implementation. Prof Riaz also commended political leaders for showing tolerance toward differing views and respect for one another during the discussions.