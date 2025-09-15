Jamaat to hold protest in Dhaka, other dists for 5 demands

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a protest programme on September 18, 19 and 26 to press home their five-point demands, including the banning of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance and holding elections next February based on the July National Charter.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday at Al-Falah Auditorium in Moghbazar.

The party’s Nayeb-e-Amir Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said a five-point mass demands has been announced on behalf of the party.

The party will hold protest rally in Dhaka on September 18, divisional protest on September 19 and across country on September 26.

Besides the Jamaat-e-Islami, some other Islamic parties are also preparing to stage separate yet simultaneous programmes to push for common demands.