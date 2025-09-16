At least 12 dead in Malaysia landslides

At least 12 people have died in landslides triggered by days of heavy rain in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island, according to local news reports on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said more than 2,000 people from low-lying areas, including around the state capital Kota Kinabalu, have been evacuated due to widespread flooding.

The deadliest incident occurred on Monday when a landslide struck an informal settlement on the outskirts of Kota Kinabalu, killing eight people, including four children, the New Straits Times reported.

In a separate incident the same day, three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a landslide in Gana, about 100 kilometres east of the capital. Earlier, a 97-year-old man was buried in a mudslide in Penampang, also near Kota Kinabalu, bringing the total death toll to 12.

Sabah, located in northeastern Borneo, has been lashed by torrential rains for the past 10 days, resulting in landslides, flooding, and significant damage to homes and infrastructure. The state is known for being particularly vulnerable to flooding, especially during the monsoon season that spans November to March.

In response to the disaster, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the mobilisation of emergency response agencies for search and rescue operations. The Sabah state government cancelled Malaysia Day celebrations, scheduled for Tuesday, to focus on disaster relief efforts.

While rains have eased and floodwaters are starting to recede, local residents remain on edge.

“All we can do is try to stay calm as we deal with this flood and mud at home,” said Oliver Golingai, 44, speaking to The Star newspaper. “I have no time to think about any celebrations because the focus is to deal with the flood and clean up this mud,” he added.