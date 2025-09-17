Kamalganj farmer profits big from mulching tomato farming

Abdul Mannan, a progressive farmer from Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district, has successfully adopted the mulching technique for early tomato cultivation; resulting in projected earnings of Tk 35 lakh this year after expenses.

His success has sparked enthusiasm among fellow farmers, with 5–6 others in his area already trying this modern method on about 30–35 bighas of land.

The mulching method, a modern farming approach, uses a special type of polyethylene sheet (known as mulching paper) to cover the soil beds. After planting, the seedlings are allowed to emerge by tearing small holes in the film.

This method prevents weed growth, retains soil moisture, reduces the need for chemical fertilizers and irrigation and improves overall soil fertility. Plants also live longer and produce more fruit.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension, this farming method helps reduce disease and pest attacks on crops, lowers input costs (fertilizers, water, pesticides) and enhances crop yield. Less labour is needed due to the reduced need for weeding and watering.

This season, Mannan cultivated early tomatoes on 12.5 bighas of land. He estimates that his total production cost will be around Tk 23 to 25 lakh, including an initial expenditure of Tk 13 lakh.

Currently, tomatoes are selling at Tk 100–120 per kg, and with high yields and favourable market prices, he expects a gross income of Tk 50-60 lakh. After deducting expenses, he hopes to earn a net profit of Tk 30–35 lakh.

Last year, he cultivated tomatoes on 10 bighas, spending Tk 20–22 lakh and earning a profit of Tk 25–26 lakh.

Encouraged by these results, other farmers in his village have started using the same technique and have also seen success.

The news of Mannan’s achievement has spread, drawing the attention of farmers from neighbouring areas who are now seeking advice and planning to implement mulching in the coming seasons.

In his own words, Abdul Mannan shared, “By using the mulching method, I have significantly reduced costs while increasing yield. Off-season tomato cultivation has opened up a new opportunity for higher profits. Weeds don’t grow, irrigation water doesn’t stagnate and less fertilizer is needed. This method is truly a game-changer.”

He also mentioned employing 12–15 workers in his garden, paying men Tk 450/day and women Tk 300/day.

Kamalganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Jayanta Kumar Roy stated that early tomato varieties have been cultivated on 60 hectares of land this year.

The mulching method enhances tomato plants’ resistance to disease and helps maintain root health even in high-moisture conditions, leading to strong outcomes, especially in summer tomato farming.

The agriculture office is providing continuous support and guidance to ensure farmers benefit from this modern approach.