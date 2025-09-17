Polytechnic students block roads in city’s Sat Rasta area, cause heavy traffic congestion

Students of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute blocked the road at Sat Rasta in the capital on Wednesday, causing severe traffic congestion in surrounding areas including Mohakhali, Banani, Moghbazar, Malibagh, and Mouchak.

According to eyewitnesses, the students first gathered at their campus in the morning and then marched towards Sat Rasta. At around 11:15 AM, they began their protest by blocking the intersection.

Due to the blockade, intense traffic jams developed on adjacent roads, forcing many commuters to abandon their vehicles and continue on foot.

Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan said, “After 11 AM, students started their demonstration by blocking Sat Rasta. Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents. Law enforcement is on alert.”

He added, “Because of the roadblock, both incoming and outgoing traffic between Uttara and Moghbazar has been halted. The protesters are being requested to clear the road.”

The demands raised by the technical students include:

Ensure the maximum punishment for those who, under the banner of the Engineering Rights Movement, openly threatened to “shoot and slaughter” diploma engineer;

Immediately stop all state activities in support of what they termed the “unreasonable” three-point demand of BSc engineering students;

Fully implement the six-point demand framework and recommendations raised by the Technical Students’ Movement, Bangladesh; introduce a one-channel education system in engineering.