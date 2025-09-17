Asia Cup 2025 : Bangladesh edge Afghanistan in tight Asia Cup clash to keep hopes alive

Bangladesh survived a late Afghan fightback to claim a narrow eight-run victory in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, keeping their Asia Cup campaign alive and their path to the Super Four wide open.

Set a modest target of 155, Afghanistan were bundled out for 146 after struggling against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed set the tone with a stunning opening, trapping Sediqullah Atal lbw with the very first delivery of the innings before dismissing Ibrahim Zadran soon after. He finished with outstanding figures of 2 for 11 from his four overs.

Rishad Hossain chipped in with two wickets, removing Gulbadin Naib and the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who top-scored with 35.

Pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman then took charge in the closing stages, claiming 3 for 28, while Taskin Ahmed sealed the win by removing the final wicket off the last ball.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 154 for 5, thanks largely to opener Tanzid Hasan’s explosive 52 off 31 balls. His partnership of 63 with Saif Hasan (30) powered the Tigers to 59 in the powerplay.

But Afghanistan’s spinners, led by Rashid Khan (2 for 26) and Noor Ahmad (2 for 23), slowed the scoring. Towhid Hridoy added 26 from 20 deliveries, though Bangladesh managed only 67 runs in the final 10 overs.

Afghanistan’s chase had brief moments of resistance, with Azmatullah Omarzai smashing 30 off just 16 balls and skipper Rashid Khan firing 20 off 11, but both fell under pressure as Bangladesh closed out a nervy win.

The result leaves Bangladesh with two victories and one defeat in Group B. Their qualification now hinges on the final group game between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday.

A Sri Lanka win will secure Bangladesh’s progression, while an Afghan victory will bring net run-rate into play to decide who advances.in contention for the Super Four, while Afghanistan’s campaign suffered a major setback despite a spirited fightback.