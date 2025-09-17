2 accused in Ctg’s Shahed murder case held in Sylhet

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) has arrested two accused in Chattogram’s Shahed murder case from Surma police station area in Sylhet district on Monday night.

The arrested are Md Nuruzzaman, 55 and his second wife Anwara Begum, 40; both are residents of West Mayani area of Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 officials conducted a drive at Dakshin Surma police station area of Sylhet and arrested the duo.

Confirming the incident through a press briefing, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) ARM Mozaffar Hossain said that legal action has been taken against them and they have been handed over to the concerned police station.

Earlier, Shahed, a student from Computer Science and Engineering Department at International Islamic University, Chittagong, was stabbed to death by his father over a family dispute.

Following the incident, victim’s mother filed a murder case with Mirsarai Police Station.