EU, Trump discuss tougher measures against Russia over Ukraine war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that she and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed new steps to ramp up economic pressure on Russia in response to its ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I had a good call with (Trump) on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures,” von der Leyen posted on social media platform X.

She added that the European Commission will soon present proposals for a 19th round of EU sanctions against Russia since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. The upcoming package is expected to include new restrictions targeting the crypto sector, Russian banks, and energy exports.

Trump has urged U.S. allies to stop buying Russian oil before he takes further punitive actions against Moscow, and has also pushed for increased tariffs on China.

The EU had already banned most Russian oil imports following the invasion and has pledged to eliminate all Russian oil and gas imports by the end of 2027. However, von der Leyen signaled a desire to accelerate that timeline.

“Russia’s war economy, sustained by revenues from fossil fuels, is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine,” she wrote. “To put an end to it, the Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports.”

The latest round of proposed sanctions underscores continued transatlantic cooperation as Western nations look for new ways to undermine the Kremlin’s ability to fund its war effort.