Court issues show-cause notices to Sylhet DC, 4 others over mobile court operation

The Senior Assistant Judge Court has issued show-cause notices to five government officials, including Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwar Alam, for operating a mobile court in Golapganj in violation of a prior court verdict.

The other officials are Assistant Commissioner (Land) Faisal Mahmud Fuad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Golapganj, and the Assistant Land Officer of Phulbari Union.

According to court documents, on August 27, AC (Land) Faisal Mahmud Fuad conducted a mobile court in Ghoshgaon village of Golapganj, sentencing four members of the same family, including a woman, to 15 months in prison and imposing a fine.

The following day, the convicted individuals filed an appeal (Appeal Case No. 04/2025) with the Sylhet District Magistrate Court.

Subsequently, on September 3, Riyad Ahmed Chowdhury, the owner of the disputed land, filed a prohibition case (No. 103/2025) with the Senior Assistant Judge Court, naming AC Land and five others as defendants.

In response, the court directed the officials to explain their actions within 15 days.

As per court records, the Senior Assistant Judge Court of Golapganj had earlier ruled in favour of plaintiff Riyad Ahmed Chowdhury in a land ownership case (No. 147/2021) on April 21, 2022.

Following the verdict, Riyad Chowdhury granted power of attorney to Cherag Ali and his brothers on June 8, 2023, through a notary public.

The convicted family claims that they were occupying the land legally in accordance with that court decision. However, AC Land and local tehsildar Nazrul Islam allegedly conducted the mobile court to evict them, ignoring the court’s ruling.

When contacted, AC Land Faisal said: “I have not received any notice from the court. I came to know about the show-cause order from you. If I receive a notice, I will definitely respond.”